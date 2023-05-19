IOST Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $179.12 million and $7.26 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

