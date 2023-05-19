Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.18

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 2932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.