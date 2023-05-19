IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
IQE Stock Performance
IQEPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. IQE has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
IQE Company Profile
