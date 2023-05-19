IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.44. 1,566,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average is $208.33. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

