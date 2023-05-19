iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after acquiring an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,963,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 994,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,693,000 after buying an additional 442,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock remained flat at $100.44 on Friday. 1,148,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

