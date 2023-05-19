iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,470,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117,114 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $530,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. 4,645,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

