iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Trimmed by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.87. 237,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.