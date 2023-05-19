iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Raised by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.