iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. 699,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,142. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.