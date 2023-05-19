iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,706,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

