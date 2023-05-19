iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 162,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,270% from the previous session’s volume of 11,862 shares.The stock last traded at $151.14 and had previously closed at $151.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $892.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.