iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. 316,255 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

