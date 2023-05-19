iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.76. 1,856,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,576. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

