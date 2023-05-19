iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 5.3% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $229.07. The stock had a trading volume of 301,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,961. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

