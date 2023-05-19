iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 5.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $102,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.86. 18,681,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,212,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

