iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $33,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.34. 39,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,677. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

