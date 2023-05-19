iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 296,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.