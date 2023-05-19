iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after purchasing an additional 659,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

