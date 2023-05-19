Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $5.43

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.32. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4,174,574 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445,100 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth $234,246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,715,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

