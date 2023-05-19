J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.85. 197,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

