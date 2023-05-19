Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 146,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.