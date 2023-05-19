Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.
In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
