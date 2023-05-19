Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

