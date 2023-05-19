Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.