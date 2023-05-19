Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.
Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %
Jack in the Box stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.