Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

