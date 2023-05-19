Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $98.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.24.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $570,006. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

