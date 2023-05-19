James H. Black Sells 12,837 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,954. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

