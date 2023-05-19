James H. Black Sells 12,837 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The GEO Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:GEO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,954. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
