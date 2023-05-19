James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Price Performance
NYSE JHX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.52.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
