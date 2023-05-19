James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA downgraded James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

NYSE JHX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $860.80 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.