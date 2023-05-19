Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.27. 703,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,680. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.