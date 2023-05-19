Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.27. 703,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,680. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,814.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total transaction of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,336,710. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 337,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

