JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head to Head Analysis

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of JD.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A JD.com 0 5 6 0 2.55

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.06%. Given JD.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and JD.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 6.35 -$817.34 million N/A N/A JD.com $151.69 billion 0.32 $1.51 billion $1.76 20.34

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A JD.com 1.87% 9.63% 4.51%

Summary

JD.com beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The JD Logistics segment includes internal and external logistics businesses. The New Businesses segment is composed of JD Property, Jingxi, overseas businesses and technology initiatives. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

