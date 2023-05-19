Jefferies Financial Group Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.13.

IAC Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

