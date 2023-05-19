Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 21,059 Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $20,427.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,220,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,305.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

