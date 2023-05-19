Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) to Issue GBX 8 Dividend

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 477 ($5.98) on Friday. Jersey Electricity has a twelve month low of GBX 451 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.47. The company has a market capitalization of £55.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Elisabeth Iceton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,345.11). 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

