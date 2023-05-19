JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.