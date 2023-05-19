JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.79 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON JLEN opened at GBX 121.13 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.88. The company has a market cap of £801.33 million, a P/E ratio of 335.04 and a beta of 0.20. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 103.03 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.70).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

