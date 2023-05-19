John A. Citrano Purchases 1,000 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) CFO John A. Citrano acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECBK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 88,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,859,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,633,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

