John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.1 %

JBSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at $3,734,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.