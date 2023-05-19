John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.1 %
JBSS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $119.33.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.
Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
