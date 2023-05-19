John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 91,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $126.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,359,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $20,355,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

