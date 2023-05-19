Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.50% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $37,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.