JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $665,326.80 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $23.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

