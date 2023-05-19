JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($31.44) to GBX 2,040 ($25.55) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

Future Price Performance

Future stock traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 914.50 ($11.46). The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,957. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,099.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,308.49. Future has a one year low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a one year high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83).

Insider Transactions at Future

Future Company Profile

In other Future news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Articles

