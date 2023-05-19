JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,954 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.