JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. 4,297,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.