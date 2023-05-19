Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,627 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

