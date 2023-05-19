Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2,439.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 483,276 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 385 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $38,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,527.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,403 shares of company stock worth $19,492,920 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

