Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,425 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 330,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 340,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 85,030 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 209,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 174,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 179,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

