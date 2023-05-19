Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,863,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,777,000 after purchasing an additional 94,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

