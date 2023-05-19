Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 50,498 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 415.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,489 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $94.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

