Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,257 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Ero Copper worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 17.65%. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

