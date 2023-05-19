Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.80 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

VOYA opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.