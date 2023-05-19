Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,526,000 after acquiring an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.